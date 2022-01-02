Brentford fan arrested for alleged racist and homophobic comments during Man City clash

A Brentford supporter has been arrested for allegedly making racist and homophobic comments during the team’s clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Premier League leaders won 1-0 at Brentford in their last game of 2021, with Phil Foden netting the decisive goal.

A police investigation is ongoing and the fan has been banned from the stadium until proceedings are concluded.

What has been said?

A spokesman for the club said: “We are aware of an incident at the game on Wednesday night where a Brentford supporter was arrested for allegedly abusing a Manchester City player using racist and homophobic language – this is currently a police matter.

“As a condition of their bail, the individual involved is not permitted to attend any Brentford matches until the police investigation is concluded and may be subject to club sanction pending the outcome of that process.

“Racist or homophobic abuse is completely unacceptable at Brentford and those found to have engaged in conduct of this nature will be subject to a significant stadium ban in line with Premier League guidance.

“Through our Bee Together campaign we actively encourage behaviour which is consistent with the principles of fairness, respect and tolerance – those who can’t accept that are simply not welcome at Brentford.”

Article continues below

What next for Brentford?

Thomas Frank’s team are 14th in the Premier League after 18 matches and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

They play their first game of 2022 on Sunday, hosting 12th placed Aston Villa before taking on Port Vale in the FA Cup six days later.

Further reading