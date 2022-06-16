Brentford 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

After cementing a standing among the top-flight elite, the Bees will be looking to kick on again in the new campaign

Brentford will open the 2022-23 Premier League season away at Leicester City.

A first home game of the season for the Bees will see them take in an eagerly-anticipated clash with Manchester United.

Thomas Frank was able to guide his side to a 13th-place finish in 2021-22, as a standing among the elite was consolidated, and the challenge now is to build on those foundations.

GOAL brings you Brentford’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Brentford Premier League fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford 13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United 20/08/2022 15:00 Fulham v Brentford 27/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Everton 30/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford 03/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Leeds United 10/09/2022 15:00 Southampton v Brentford 17/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal 01/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford 08/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford 15/10/2022 15:00 Brentford v Brighton 18/10/2022 19:45 Brentford v Chelsea 22/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford 29/10/2022 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton 05/11/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford 12/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford 26/12/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 31/12/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford 02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool 14/01/2023 15:00 Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth 21/01/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Brentford 04/02/2023 15:00 Brentford v Southampton 11/02/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford 18/02/2023 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace 25/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford 04/03/2023 15:00 Brentford v Fulham 11/03/2023 15:00 Everton v Brentford 18/03/2023 15:00 Brentford v Leicester City 01/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Brentford 08/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United 15/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford 22/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa 26/04/2023 19:45 Chelsea v Brentford 29/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest 06/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford 13/05/2023 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United 20/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford 28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford v Manchester City

Brentford tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Brentford’s Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.

Season tickets are still available, with prices having been frozen in west London as fans continue to be rewarded for their loyalty.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.