Brendan focus on bigger picture than just Charity Cup

The experienced midfielder is looking to help Perak get off to a positive start in 2019 but stressed the importance of building momentum first.

Last season was undoubtedly a massively successful season for Perak in the domestic calendar after they clinched the Malaysia Cup that ended an 18-year barren run in that competition, as well as finishing second in the Super League behind Johor Darul Ta'zim FC.

Ironically, the first match of the season will pit the two teams against each other in a league match that also doubles up as the Charity Cup. For Mehmet Durakovic, this season is looking like a case of what we have we hold, as there's been only three additions to the team with much of the work going into keeping the squad that did so well last year.

One of the mainstays of that team is Brendan Gan as the 30-year-old showed that he has completely overcome the injuries that has plagued his career in seasons past. The former Kelantan player is unsurprisingly looking forward to the season opener against the champions but cautioned against putting too much importance in one match.

"It's going to be a great match. It's two top teams going to play for a cup. It's going to be fiery, definitely one to watch for the crowd. It's never good to always get off to an absolutely cracking start without building into the season because you can always plateau, which is not good for your season ambitions."

"We're obviously looking to get off to a good start and get off to a win but we're looking at the long game as well. This season is going to be another long season, hopefully we can take it to the end like last year," said Brendan in a video published on Perak's official page.

For this season, Brendan is likely to rekindle his midfield partnership with Leandro dos Santos as the pair's way of complimenting each other's game also forced Durakovic to keep club captain Nasir Basharuddin on the sidelines or fielded in other positions.

The battle is likely for a place in the starting eleven is likely to feature the same personnel once again, where Kenny Pallraj after picking up valuable experience with Malaysia at the recent 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup will also add to the competition for places.

Last year Perak had a poor start to the season where they only achieved their first league win after five matches played and despite Brendan's insistence of looking at the bigger picture, surely he would prefer Perak's start to be better than 2018.

