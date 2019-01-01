Breaking News: Manchester City Lose De Bruyne to injury again

The midfielder was substituted after going down injured in first half against Spurs in a season ravaged by injuries

Kevin De Bruyne has left ’s Premier League game against with an apparent injury before half-time.

The international midfielder was replaced by Fernandinho after going down with no contact after attempting a shot.

City’s reigning player of the year has only completed 90 minutes for the team five times this season, already missing long periods with a pair of knee injuries and a hamstring problem.

More to follow...