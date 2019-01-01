Brazil set to bring its big guns for friendlies in Singapore

Full line-up of the Brazil squad sees Neymar and other superstars included

The most successful international team in the world, , is set to visit Singapore next week bringing some of its biggest superstars.

This will mean that fans will be able to catch the likes of Neymar Jr, Philippe Coutinho and Arthur at the National Stadium, as the Selecao play and in a friendly match.

The full-line up for the Brazil team is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ederson ( ), Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico Paranaense)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (São Paulo), Alex Sandro ( ), RenanLodi ( ), Thiago Silva ( ), Marcinho (Botafago), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão ( ), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Arthur ( ), Fabinho ( ), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona on loan toBayern Munich), Lucas Paquetá ( )

Strikers: (Grêmio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Richarlison ( ), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

