Brazil confirm Nigeria friendly in Singapore

The five-time World Cup champions will lock horns with the Super Eagles during the next Fifa international break

have officially announced the scheduling of a friendly match against the Super Eagles on October 13 in Singapore.

Shortly after the country’s 2-2 draw with in Dnipro, German tactician Gernot Rohr made a request they should at least play another African nation to prepare for November’s qualifiers with Benin Republic and Lesotho.

“Now it’s time to focus on the Afcon qualifiers. The game against Ukraine has gone and the boys did very well in my opinion.

“Next month we have two possible windows and I think it will be good for us to have an African opponent because of the qualifiers in November.”

With the Brazil and friendly scheduled for October, it is certain the three-time African kings will converge on Asian soil to continue their preparations for the Squirrels.

According to a release from the Brazilian Football Confederation, Rohr’s side was picked because they are ranked among the best two teams in Africa and also for their physical football.

Article continues below

Three days earlier, coach Tite’s squad will face 2019 Afcon runners-up at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Nigeria lost 3-0 to the South Americans in their last meeting at the National Stadium in Abuja.