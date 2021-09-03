Brazil and PSG star Neymar laughs off claims he's overweight

The 29-year-old has been subject to criticism in the French press of late

Neymar has laughed off suggestions he is overweight after recent criticism suggesting he is not in ideal playing shape.

The Brazil star played the full match on Thursday as the Selecao defeated Chile 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

French media suggested Neymar was out of shape after PSG's win over Reims last weekend, which prompted a response from the superstar after his exploits with Brazil.

What was said?

Neymar posted on his Instagram story, saying of the Chile match: "Did we play well? No! Did we win? Yes!"

He then addressed criticism of his weight, saying: "The shirt was size G (large), I'm at my weight. Next game I'll order an M," along with several laughing emojis.

What's next for Neymar?

After Brazil's win against Chile, they have two more World Cup qualifiers during this international break.

The Selecao face Argentina on Sunday in a rematch of July's Copa America final, which Lionel Messi and Co. won 1-0.

Brazil will then take on Peru on Thursday before Neymar heads back to France ahead of PSG's game against Clermont Foot just two days later.

