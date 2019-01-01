Brandt future to be decided in next week but Leverkusen expect Havertz stay

Sporting director Rudi Voller says the Bundesliga outfit are fully aware of "who has come knocking" for the 23-year-old Germany international

sporting director Rudi Voller has admitted Julian Brandt’s future will be discussed over the next week, after the winger was once again linked with a move away from the BayArena.

The 23-year-old has attracted the attention of this season, and has also been linked with a big money move to the Premier League, with The Sun reporting interest from finalists and .

Brandt has a €25 million (£22m/$28m) release clause in his contract, and Voller revealed that a number of sides have shown an interest in the wideman.

“We know exactly which clubs have knocked [for Brandt],” Voller told Sky Sport News HD.

“Brandt has some requests, and in the next five, six or seven days there will be a decision.”

Voller has also refused to rule out the possibility of the Bremen-born international remaining with Bayer Leverkusen. “By reaching the Champions League, we hope we have a small or big chance (that he will stay),” he said.

One player expected to extend his stay with Leverkusen, despite similar interest at home and abroad, is midfielder Kai Havertz.

Article continues below

The 19-year-old has been among the goals this season, scoring 17 in alone, and Voller insists a minimum of one more season with the club will help the youngster maintain his impressive run of form

“There is no discussion with him anyway,” said Voller.

“He is a wonderful footballer, but he is only 19. One year - at least - at Bayer Leverkusen would do him good, and then we'll see.”