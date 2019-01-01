Bournemouth vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's champions know they can keep it tight at the top of the table with a win on the South Coast against Eddie Howe's out-of-sorts Cherries

With their first piece of major silverware of the season already in the rearview mirror, return their attention to defending their crown when they travel to Bournemouth this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues are looking to make it consecutive top-flight titles for the first time this season, but have been pushed into second in the race for glory by .

They only trail the Reds by a point however and with a run of relatively soft domestic fixtures throughout March, they will be hopeful not to slip up in their quest to regain the summit.

Eddie Howe's Cherries gave Chelsea a pasting in early February but have since taken one point in their last four games, leaving them in the bottom half of the table - and though City will be under no illusions, they will hope such form bodes well for their chances at taking the three points.

Game Bournemouth vs Manchester City Date Saturday, March 2 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and streamed on NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream Telemundo Deportes En Vivo NBC Sports Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or streamed as it falls within the blackout period. However, Goal will be providing minute-by-minute coverage on our live blog of the game.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Bournemouth players Goalkeepers Boruc, Begovic, Travers Defenders Ake, Daniels, Rico, Mings, Simpson, Clyne, Smith, Mepham Midfielders Surman, Pugh, Ibe, Stanislas, Fraser, Ofoborh, Gosling Forwards Mousset, King, Solanke, Wilson

Eddie Howe still finds himself beset by injuries and, for the sake of continuity, may keep faith with the same side that were drubbed by Arsenal previously.

Cherries players still out of action include Lewis Cook, Steve Cook, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas and Simon Francis, though Callum Wilson may return from a knee injury.

Potential Bournemouth starting XI : Boruc; Clyne, Mepham, Ake, Smith; Ibe, Gosling, Surman, Fraser; King, Mousset.

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Otamendi, Sandler, Zinchenko, Kompany, Mendy Midfielders Gundogan, De Bruyne, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden Forwards Aguero, Sterling, Sane

Having required a penalty to break down a stubborn West Ham last time out, Pep Guardiola is likely to make some changes for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Raheem Sterling may return to the attack while Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Claudio Bravo, Fabian Delph, John Stones and Gabriel Jesus all remain doubts or absentees.

Potential Man City starting XI : Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Foden, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

& Match Odds

Manchester City are the odds-on favourites to prevail, at 2/9 with bet365. Bournemouth are priced at the more distant 12/1 while a draw is available at 13/2.

Match Preview

With a Carabao Cup under their belt for the second season running after a penalty shoot-out win against , Manchester City can return their focus to the matter of making history as they seek to retain the Premier League title for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s side edged out a defiant West Ham thanks to Sergio Aguero’s penalty in their previous game but still remain one point off the pace of league leaders Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side determinedly holding on to the summit.

A thrashing of Watford by the Reds has given them some additional momentum, something City will look to replicate when they travel to Bournemouth this weekend.

Eddie Howe’s Cherries have been battered by major injuries this season and have slowly seen their once-bright European hopes dim after all their best efforts.

They are however more than capable of delivering big results, having beaten Chelsea 4-0 in early February – and with time running out for City to overhaul Liverpool, the pressure could get to the Sky Blues.

Raheem Sterling however says that City will not be suffocated, stating that he felt a greater burden when playing for the Reds four years ago when they fell agonisingly short.

“When I was there I did feel a lot more pressure than when I'm here,” he stated in the build-up.

“On a matchday with the fans, I think that would get to us a little bit. But, at the same time, we were in control.

“We had an opportunity to see it through and we didn't.”

Sterling will likely take those experiences forward into helping ensure that City don’t also falter in their ambitions, though with the season drawing towards its close, it remains an intriguing battle for whom will blink first.