Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Gunners have enjoyed a perfect start to their 2022-23 campaign and will want to maintain a 100 per cent record when visiting the south coast

Arsenal have taken maximum points from their opening two games and will be looking to make it three wins from three when they take in a trip to Premier League new boys Bournemouth. The Gunners have spent wisely during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, with an immediate return being enjoyed on that investment.

The Cherries, who have one victory and one defeat to their name, will have their work cut out trying to contain Mikel Arteta’s side, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Bournemouth vs Arsenal Date: August 20, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with Arsenal will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while also being made available to stream on Sky Go.

In the United States, the game can be watched on NBC and streamed through Peacock Premium.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League Sky Go US NBC Peacock Premium

Bournemouth squad & team news

Dominic Solanke sat out the Cherries’ 4-0 defeat at Manchester City with an ankle injury and remains a doubt for Scott Parker’s side.

Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks are also expected to be missing once again.

Summer signing Marcos Sensei did, however, get important minutes under his belt at the Etihad Stadium and should benefit from that heading into another clash with Premier League heavyweights.

Position Players Goalkeepers Neto, Dennis, Travers Defenders Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Zemura, Fredericks, Senesi Midfielders Cook, Brooks, Lerma, Christie, Marcondes, Stanislas, Peason, Billing, Dembele, Rothwell, Tavernier Forwards Solanke, Lowe, Moore, Anthony, Saydee

Arsenal squad & team news

Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu took in their first outings of the 2022-23 campaign during a 4-2 home win over Leicester last time out, with plenty more to come from them.

Fabio Vieira is yet to make his competitive bow for the Gunners, but did figure for the club’s U21 side in midweek and may come into contention for a debut versus the Cherries.

Reiss Nelson is Arteta’s only injury concern at present, with the winger tweaking a muscle ahead of last weekend’s victory over the Foxes.