Borussia Dortmund announces partnership with Steibel Eltron

The German club has entered into an association with the German giants in key South Asian markets...

giants have announced a regional partnership with leading German brand Steibel Eltron in and Laos for the next two years.

The eight-time German champions have considerable following in the South East Asian market and their association with Steibel Eltron, who also have a huge presence in the same market, is expected to be of mutual benefit.

Stiebel Eltron is one of the world's leading manufacturers of water heaters, water filters and hand dryers. Dortmund see South East Asia as a key area and such deals only strengthen their footprint in the area.

Benedikt Scholz, Head of International and New Business for Borussia Dortmund said: “We are thrilled to announce our cooperation with Stiebel Eltron, a top named German brand which also has a huge and proud presence in our key Asian markets.”

"This is an exciting venture for both of our organisations and we are determined to bring our black and yellow passion on the pitch to and Laos," echoed Suresh Letchmanan, BVB Asia Pacific Managing Director.

Stiebel Eltron’s Managing Director for Asia, Roland Hoehn, “We look forward to this great partnership with BVB and will be right there behind them for another exciting season ahead, we wish BVB all the best for the 2019 -2020 League and Champions league campaigns.”

There is expected to be a detailed announcement of the deal later in August in Thailand.