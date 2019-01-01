Borussia Dortmund sign Man Utd target Haaland in cut-price £18m deal
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg on a contract until the summer of 2024.
The Norwegian sensation, linked with Manchester United, Juventus and RB Leipzig among others, will join his new team-mates on January 3 after moving for a reported £18 million ($23.5m).
Haaland, 19, has plundered 28 goals in 22 games for Salzburg this season, including eight in six in the Champions League group stage.
