Borussia Dortmund sign Man Utd target Haaland in cut-price £18m deal

The Norwegian goalscoring sensation was one of the most in-demand players in Europe, and he is now set to test himself in the Bundesliga

have completed the signing of Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg on a contract until the summer of 2024.

The Norwegian sensation, linked with , and among others, will join his new team-mates on January 3 after moving for a reported £18 million ($23.5m).

Haaland, 19, has plundered 28 goals in 22 games for Salzburg this season, including eight in six in the group stage.

More to follow...