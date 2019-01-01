Borussia Dortmund planning legends game in Sydney

The German giants are looking to bring a team of former stars Down Under as part of their relationship with an Aussie club

are planning to bring a legends team to next year as part of their link with NSW National Premier League club Marconi.

A match, either against Marconi or an Australian legends team compiled of NSL and A-League players, is tentatively planned for March 2020 with the former's Bossley Park stadium a likely venue.

Former BVB stars such as Jan Koller, Tomas Rosicky, Marcio Amoroso, Karl Heinz Riedle, Roman Weidenfeller, Julio Cesar, Lee Young-pyo and Mohamed Zidan are all candidates to play in the match, the club says.

A Dortmund legends team has already played against a XI in and Hong Kong, while they have also ventured to and are hoping to visit in December.

The German giants are hoping to give their fans Down Under a taste of the club by putting on show some of the most famous stars to wear the yellow and black jersey.

"We feel that we can't always have the first team around and available all the time, hence we assembled the legends team to give access to our fans, partners and media and at the same time build the BVB brand further internationally," Dortmund's Asia-Pacific managing director Suresh Letchmanan told Goal.

"We hope that we can have the legends team come to Australia in early 2020 and it will be an exciting project."

Dortmund and Marconi's relationship began in March this year when player agent Buddy Farah helped organise a link between the Germans and his former club.

The long-term youth development and marketing partnership will see three of Marconi's best youth players selected by Dortmund coaches to head to Signal Iduna Park for the opportunity to train and trial with the club.

There is also the possibility that Dortmund youngsters may come to Australia in the future also.

Farah spoke of his pride in helping to broker the agreement and believes the project provides an opportunity for talented footballers in the western Sydney region.

"I really want this partnership to work and I believe it will work. There is a genuine pathway there for both Marconi and Dortmund players," Farah told Goal.

"We’ve had two Dortmund legends here (Karl-Heinz Riedle and Jorg Heinrich) to help with the program within four months of the association happening.

"I can’t say there is any other club in this country that has brought two European legends to our shores; two players that have played a combined 700 games for Dortmund, a combined total of 100 games for Germany and are winners."

Heinrich, who was assistant coach of Dortmund's senior team in 2017 and is now a club ambassador, had his first visit to Australia recently and attended a school holidays training program at Marconi.

The former Dortmund midfielder was impressed by what he saw and revealed his excitement at the club's link Down Under in not only nurturing talents but also exchanging intel.

"There was many talented kids at the training session – not just from Marconi either," Heinrich told Goal.

"The greatest reward from these events is the positive emotion shown from the kids. You seem them having fun with big smiles on their faces.

"Not only is the partnership great for finding talents but it’s also important for sharing coaching knowledge."