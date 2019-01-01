Borussia Dortmund hero Hakimi surprised by goalscoring feat after Inter Milan double

The right-back's individual brilliance inspired Lucien Favre's side to turn around a two-goal deficit and grab maximum points

After scoring a brace in 's 3-2 comeback win over Milan, Achraf Hakimi said he is surprised to be his team's top scorer in the this season.

Tuesday's double at Signal Iduna Park made the international Dortmund's highest goalscorer in the competition with four goals in four outings, having previously scored a brace against Slavia Prague back in October.

Hakimi's started the comeback for the Black and Yellows with his 51st-minute goal and later completed the dramatic win with another goal in the 77th minute.

"I am surprised that I am the best scorer for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League," Hakimi said after the game.

"I am lucky to be here and happy that I am scoring goals now as well. I have worked hard in the past and glad I could help the team tonight."

"We said that we had to go full throttle after the break. Luckily things worked out for us."

Hakimi is the third top scorer in the Champions League this season after 's Erling Haaland with seven goals and 's Robert Lewandowski with five goals.