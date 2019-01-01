Borussia Dortmund donates €1 million to Yad Vashem memorial

This is the single largest donation from a German professional sports club ever....

giants are set to donate €1 million towards the expansion of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Israel, as part of an initiative led by the German Friends of the Yad Vashem Association.

Apart from Dortmund, Daimler, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen will also contribute €1 million each for the same cause.

Yad Vashem is home to one of the most comprehensive collection of Holocaust objects and is the world's largest collection of the same.

A new building will be built known as the “Shoah heritage campus” which will create additional space for storage, research and restoration. The aim is to secure, protect and preserve the collection for posterity.

Yad Vashem was found in 1953 and since its inception, has endeavoured to collect the names of all Holocaust victims, more sources of information and all objects related to the same.

"Remembering, documenting, researching and teaching are the pillars on which Yad Vashem is founded. It is our honour and obligation to strengthen them. Future generations should know the suffering that has been inflicted on people by other human beings. We are committed to international understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence," said Hans-Joachim "Aki" Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund.

"The Nazis did not only try to murder the Jews, but also to erase their identity, their memory, their culture and their heritage," said the Chairman of Yad Vashem, Avner Shalev. The new Shoah heritage campus” will restore the voice and identity of the victims and ensure that they will never be forgotten".

The Holocaust was a genocide during the second World War in which Nazi systematically murdered some six million European Jews.