Borussia Dortmund complete signing of Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard.
The Belgium international has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up having spent five years with Gladbach.
He becomes Dortmund's second summer signing after Germany left-back Nico Schulz completed his move from Hoffenheim on Tuesday.
"We are delighted that Thorgan has decided to join Borussia Dortmund," sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.
"He is a seasoned Bundesliga player and Belgian national player who will help us with his pace and quality of finishing."
