Borussia Dortmund’s Addo opens up on Ghana coaching job ahead of World Cup

Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs coach Otto Addo is hopeful of leading the Black Stars to the finals in Qatar.

Currently an assistant coach of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, the 46-year-old has become a popular choice to fill the vacant Black Stars head coaching position after guiding the four-time African champions to victory over Nigeria to earn qualification for the World Cup.

He was appointed as head coach of an interim four-man technical team for the two-legged qualifier against the Super Eagles, the other members being former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton (as technical advisor), Aston Villa U19 coach George Boateng (as assistant coach) and former Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani (assistant coach).

Ghana are set to return to action next month when they face Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We need to sort some things out with the GFA [Ghana Football Association] and with Dortmund to clarify if I can continue [coaching Black Stars] for the Afcon 2023 qualifications,” Addo was quoted by 3 Sports as saying.

“As for me, I’m ready [for Black Stars] but I have a contract with Dortmund and I have to clear some things before I can go further.

“I am meeting with my bosses [Dortmund] to discuss the Black Stars job and the possibility of continuing with them. Sure [I am willing to do Black Stars job] but I have to discuss the contract.

“I have a good relationship [with Dortmund] so I hope they will allow me to continue to coach the Black Stars. Hopefully [I will be able to work with Dortmund and Black Stars at the same time].”

Ghana will begin the Afcon 2023 qualifying campaign with a home game against Madagascar on May 30 before going on to face the Central African Republic away on June 14.

Three months later, the Black Stars are back in action with a home clash with Angola on September 19, ahead of the reverse fixture on September 27.

The World Cup, meanwhile, runs from November 21 to December 18, with Ghana set to take on Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage.