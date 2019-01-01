Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur

Boost for Tottenham as Son to return following South Korea Asian Cup elimination

The Spurs winger will be back at Wembley ahead of schedule, after suffering a surpise defeat with his country at the hands of Qatar

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-Min will return to the club ahead of schedule after South Korea were knocked out of the Asian Cup in the quarterfinals.

Qatar managed to produce a shock 1-0 victory over Korea on Friday, which means the 26-year-old is now free to fly back to England.

This latest news will come as a huge boost to Spurs officials and supporters, amid an injury crisis which has seen Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko all sidelined over the last two weeks.

While the exact date of Son's return is not yet known, he should be back well before the Asian Cup ends on February 2, meaning he could be available for Premier League matches against Watford and Newcastle.

