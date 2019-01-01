Boost for Nigeria as Ahmed Musa resumes training with Al Nassr FC

The forward’s return is a plus for the Super Eagles’ ahead of November’s games with the Squirrels and Crocodiles

received a massive boost ahead of November’s qualifiers with Benin Republic and Lesotho with the return of Ahmed Musa.

Musa had been out of action following a knee injury picked up during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Professional League clash against Al Fateh.



In the process, he missed out on the Super Eagles’ international friendlies with and .

صـور من تدريبات #العالمي اليوم الثلاثاء pic.twitter.com/b7wQBlO7Hf — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) October 15, 2019

However, the 27-year-old joined his team in training on Tuesday evening ahead of Saturday’s league tie at Al Raed.The Knight of Najd sit in eighth position in ’s elite division with eight points from five matches.With this development, coach Gernot Rohr would have an extra option in attack as his side hopes to secure an early berth for 2022.

Nigeria host the Squirrels on November 11 before taking on the Crocodiles six days later in Maseru.

Musa played a key role in the three-time African champions’ third-placed finish at the 2019 Afcon in .