Boost for Man Utd as Martial back for Arsenal clash

The Frenchman has missed the club's last five matches due to a groin injury but is in contention to start the crucial game at Emirates Stadium

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial is available for Sunday's meeting with .

The Frenchman has been out of action since suffering a groin injury in the last-16 first-leg clash with back on February 12.

He has thus missed the club's last five matches in all competitions, including the remarkable second-leg victory over PSG that saw Marcus Rashford crash home a stoppage-time penalty to send Solskjaer's side through.

But he is now back in contention and available to face the Gunners in what could be a crucial fixture in the race to finish in the top four.

United currently occupy fourth spot but are only a point ahead of Unai Emery's side, where a win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday would significantly boost their chances of finishing in the Champions League spots.

As well as positive news regarding Martial's fitness, Solskjaer revealed that one of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic should also be back, while Eric Bailly is fit despite being withdrawn in the first half of the win over PSG.

The interim United manager told reporters in Friday's press briefing: "Eric's fine, Anthony will be available and hopefully we'll have Nemanja or Ander as well."

It would appear that Jesse Lingard is still unavailable, however, with the international having been missing since he was substituted in the first half of the 0-0 draw with due to a hamstring problem.

Alexis Sanchez also remains sidelined and is expected to miss the next "six to eight weeks" after he suffered a knee injury in the 3-2 Premier League victory over Southampton.

One man who will be available again to Solskjaer is Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner missed the second leg against PSG in midweek due to suspension, but is likely to come back in at the Emirates Stadium.

Article continues below

Asked about his potential selection dilemma following the impressive performances of fringe players in Paris including Scott McTominay and Fred, he added: "[It's the] same decisions you always have when you go into a game, you've got to consider their approach, systems.

"But now of course fitness issues play [a part] more than ever. You've got players coming in, players who put a shift in, one of the hardest nights we had physically. Probably this one and the Arsenal game were the two toughest games we had.

"Scott and Fred covered the ground so much and is something we have to consider."