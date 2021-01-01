Boost for Everton as Gbamin will not require surgery to knee injury

The Ivory Coast international will be expected to return to action soon as he will not have to go under the knife for his latest injury

Everton have confirmed Jean-Philippe Gbamin will not need to have surgery on his knee injury after undergoing a scan.

The 25-year-old picked up the latest injury before the Toffees' encounter against Brighton and Hove Albion in Monday’s Premier League game.

The Ivory Coast international only recently returned from two career-threatening injuries which saw him sidelined for about two years.

“Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin will not require surgery on the medial collateral ligament knee contact injury he sustained during training at the weekend,” read a statement from the club website.

“The 25-year-old Ivorian underwent a scan in London yesterday which confirmed an operation was not needed.”

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti had previously stated the midfielder will not feature for the Goodison Park outfit for the remainder of the season to allow him to recover fully from his injury problems.

“Listen, we are really, really sad [about JP Gbamin's knee injury] because he was training well, showing good quality and was happy,” Ancelotti said.

“I don't know how long but for sure the season for him is finished but he's a really strong guy and I hope he can recover soon and play.”

Gbamin’s Everton career has been hampered by injury problems since he teamed up with the club from German side Mainz 05 in the summer of 2019.

He suffered a thigh injury after only two games with the Toffees and was expected to be ruled of action for eight weeks.

The midfielder, however, damaged his Achilles tendon in training just as he was recovering from the thigh problems.

During his time with Mainz 05, he was a consistent performer for the Bundesliga side, featuring in more than 86 games across all competitions.

Gbamin previously represented France at 18, U19, U20 and U21 level before switching his allegiance to Ivory Coast and now has 11 caps for the West Africans.

He will hope to put his injury woes behind him soon to enable him to make more meaningful contributions for both club and country.