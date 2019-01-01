Boost for Al Ahly as Azarou, Al-Sulaya and Waheed back for Champions League trip to AS Vita

The Egyptian giants lead Group D despite playing most of their Caf Champions League matches with a hugely depleted side

will welcome back from injury chief forward Walid Azarou, Amr Al-Sulaya and Mahmoud Waheed ahead of Saturday’s Caf tie against AS Vita away in Kinshasa.

Azarou missed the club’s last four Champions League games due to injury while Al-Sulaya and Waheed were unavailable for the last domestic match against Petroject over the same.

This comes as a major boost for Al Ahly's Uruguayan coach Martin Lasarte, who had been forced to adjust his squad while missing key players in their continental games.

"Having a big number of players, who are ready to play is very good. This makes our substituting mission easier," Lasarte was quoted as saying by Al Ahram.

"The team was missing 14 players due to injuries when I took the charge, but yesterday there were 26 players available for the training session.

Article continues below

"The situation now is completely different. We are no longer suffering the injury crisis. We have a busy schedule through next month, so we want to secure the best results this month without new injuries.

"Our full concentration now is on the next match in the Champions League."

However, Walid Soliman, Salah Mohsen, Hossam Ashour and Hamdi Fathi remain on the sidelines injured. Al Ahly are one point clear on top of Group D and they beat AS Vita 2-0 in the reverse fixture at home.