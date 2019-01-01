Bolt urges Man Utd to build team around Pogba & Rashford to return to the top

The 100 metres world-record holder is backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to return to the Champions League for next season

Usain Bolt has said he hopes that can build their team around Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in the coming years.

The Red Devils have struggled to reach the heights of Sir Alex Ferguson's trophy-laden era ever since the Scot's retirement in 2013, while they missed out on a spot for this season after finishing sixth last term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to pull United back into contention at the top of the table and, heading into Sunday's meeting with West Ham, they find themselves fifth, seven points behind league leaders .

Speculation had been rife over Pogba's future throughout the summer, with heavily linked, but Bolt hopes the French World Cup winner, and Rashford, will stick around to help the Red Devils get back to past glories.

"Paul Pogba is a world-class player and Marcus Rashford is getting closer and closer to this category. I hope we can build a team around them to get back to the top," he told FIFA.com .

"The season has not started very well, but we will find our pace and return to the Champions League next year. Anyway, I remain a fan of Manchester United."

The Best awards take place on Monday celebrating the achievements of the top players from the 2018-19 season, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk in contention to win the Men's Best Player title.

Bolt believes the trio are all worthy winners, but admitted he’ll be rooting for star and former United winger Ronaldo to claim the prize.

"These are three wonderful players. Ronaldo and Messi won the prize [the Ballon d’Or] five times each," he added.

"For his part, Van Dijk has just won the UEFA prize and in light of his performances for Liverpool last season, his time may have come. But as a supporter of Manchester United, I would surely vote for Ronaldo!"

The Jamaican 100 metres world-record holder gave up on his hope of a football career earlier this year when he admitted his life in sport was over after an incredible career in athletics.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a brief stint with Australian side Central Coast Mariners in 2018, but he was not offered a full-time contract by the club upon the completion of his trial period.

"I love playing football but at my age and with my other obligations, I could not devote the necessary time to this new career," said Bolt. "I will nevertheless continue to perform at gala and charity matches, such as Soccer Aid."