Boakye warns Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade

The 26-year-old looks ahead to the Serbians' match against the English outfit on Wednesday night

striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has stated his outfit are drawing inspiration from last season's win over ahead of Wednesday's home encounter with Hotspur in the Uefa .

Third on the table in Group B, the Serbians have eyes on all three points as they host Tottenham in the matchday four fixture at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

In 2018-19, Red Star caused an upset with a 2-0 home victory over eventual champions Liverpool in the group stage.

"Last season no one gave us any chance against Liverpool," Boakye said, as reported by Footballghana.

"People were quick to make predictions based on experience and stature but we still managed to beat them. Tottenham are not as formidable and fearsome as Liverpool. They're beatable.

"Our results at home is testament to the strength and character we have as a team. And our fans are a major reason why we're so strong in our backyard.

"The energy disparity between away games and home matches is huge. At home our supporters cheer us on till the final whistle, so we never give up."

Article continues below

Just back from injury, Boakye is eyeing his first start of the group stage in Wednesday's fixture, having already made two substitute appearances.

On Saturday, he marked a return from the treatment room with a goal in a 2-0 win over Proleta Novi Sad in the Serbian Super Liga.

He is an absentee from 's squad for their 2021 qualifiers against and Sao Tome and Principe, on November 14 and 18, respectively.

