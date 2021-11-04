'Blue is the colour' - Lyrics & story behind famous Chelsea chant

From ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to ‘I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles’, some songs are synonymous with football clubs that have allowed certain tunes and chants to become as much a part of their fabric as the famous names and faces out on the field.

Liverpool, West Ham, Everton, Tottenham and Manchester City are among those to have set pre-match playlists that greet players onto the pitch and help to build an atmosphere in the stands that unites everyone behind a common goal.

Chelsea are another team to have embraced one particular chant, but where did ‘Blue is the Colour’ come from and why is it so popular? Goal takes a look.

What are the lyrics to Blue is the Colour?

Below are the lyrics to the original version of the song recorded by the Chelsea squad in 1972:

Blue is the colour, football is the game,

We're all together, and winning is our aim,

So cheer us on through the sun and rain,

'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name,

Here at the Bridge whether rain or fine,

We can shine all the time,

Home or away, come and see us play,

You're welcome any day,

Blue is the colour, football is the game,

We're all together, and winning is our aim,

So cheer us on through the sun and rain,

'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name,

Come to the Shed and we'll welcome you,

Wear your blue and see us through,

Sing loud and clear until the game is done,

Sing Chelsea everyone,

Blue is the colour, football is the game,

We're all together, and winning is our aim,

So cheer us on through the sun and rain,

'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name,

Blue is the colour, football is the game,

We're all together, and winning is our aim,

So cheer us on through the sun and rain,

'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name!

Why do Chelsea fans sing Blue is the Colour?

The popular 'Blue is the Colour' chant was turned into a record performed by the Chelsea squad ahead of the Blues’ appearance in the 1972 League Cup final and released by Penny Farthing Records.

It failed to inspire the team in that Wembley showpiece, as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Stoke City, but did reach number five in the UK charts and has been part of Stamford Bridge folklore ever since.

The song is still played ahead of every Chelsea home game and cup final appearance, with the vocal efforts of Ron Harris, Alan Hudson, Peter Osgood and various other former stars living on almost 50 years later.

The tune has proved so popular in sporting circles that a number of rival outfits have adopted and modified it to fit their own needs.

MLS side the Vancouver Whitecaps have re-recorded the song as ‘White is the Colour’, while Helsinki-based Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi have their own version in Finland.

J. League Division 1 side Montedio Yamagata are another team that boast their own variation, along with supporters of the Norwegian team Molde.

Remixes have also been used by the Conservative Party in their 1979 General Election bid, the Australian cricket team during their Ashes tour to England in 1972 – which was recorded by their squad as ‘Here Come The Aussies’ – and the Danish football squad at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

