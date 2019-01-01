Blow for Tottenham as Kane goes off with another ankle injury

The striker was injured in a clash with Fabian Delph, and was unable to put any pressure on his ankle after the challenge

striker Harry Kane had to be removed from Tuesday's match against with a left ankle injury.

In the 55th minute, the Spurs star attempted to block a clearance by Fabian Delph and the City defender inadvertently stepped on Kane's ankle as he was following through.

Kane immediately had to be helped down the tunnel, unable to put any pressure on his troublesome left ankle.

The Tottenham star was replaced by Lucas Moura, with the Brazilian coming off the bench in the 58th minute of a scoreless quarter-final first leg.

Spurs went on to win the match 1-0, getting a 78th-minute goal from Son Heung-Min to give them the advantage ahead of the second leg.

Kane's injury will be a major worry for Tottenham and for , as the striker injured the same left ankle that he hurt back in January.

The striker was out for six weeks after suffering torn ankle ligaments in a loss to on January 13.

With the calendar having shifted to April, there will be real fears that Kane may not play again for Spurs this season.

Spurs have six Premier League matches remaining, with Mauricio Pochettino's side holding onto the fourth and final Champions League spot, one point ahead of fifth-placed .

Kane will likely also miss Tottenham's return leg against Man City, which will take place next Thursday at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of another strong campaign, having scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Spurs in 2018-19.

Kane's status may also be in doubt for England's semi-final against the on June 6.