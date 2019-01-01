Blow for Mali as Spain call-up Adama Traore for Euro qualifiersto

The Wolves winger has admitted that the West Africans had been pursuing his international services

Mali’s bid to lure Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adam Traore to commit his international future to them received a blow after the player was called up by for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Traore, who has represented Spain at various youth levels, was roped into the La Roja squad as replacement for injured forward Rodrigo.

Spain are set to play both Malta and Romania at home, on November 15 and 18, with the likelihood of Traore being capped.

Various reports last week indicated that he had switched international allegiance to Mali but the player dismissed them as untrue, although he admitted having had conversations with the West Africans.

“The truth is I've spoke with Mali, but I didn't sign anything,” Traore was quoted as saying by The Express.

“I've been in contact with them and they've shown interest. There has been a bit of confusion. I haven't decided yet.”

Mali were hoping that Traore would be available for their upcoming qualifiers against Guinea and Chad.