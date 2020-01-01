Blow for Liverpool as injured Mane forced off against Wolves

The 27-year-old seemed to be struggling with a muscle complaint and was taken off in the first-half

Sadio Mane went off injured in the first half of the Premier League clash between and at Molineux.

The star pulled up after running to meet a Mohamed Salah backheel around 32 minutes into the game.

Mane immediately signalled to the Liverpool bench that he needed to come off and he was replaced soon after by recent arrival Takumi Minamino.

It was unclear what the problem was with Mane, although it appeared to be a hamstring issue as he made his way down the tunnel.

Any long-term problem for Africa's Player of the Year would be a blow to Jurgen Klopp, the forward having scored 11 and assisted a further six goals in the league this season.

The injury comes at a busy time for the Anfield outfit. Three days after the match against Wolves, Klopp's team travel to Shrewsbury for their fourth round tie and then return to Premier League action with an away game against West Ham on January 29. Then, on February 1, they are back at Anfield to take on .

The Reds were 1-0 up at the time of the injury, Jordan Henderson having broken the deadlock just eight minutes into the game with a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner.

Liverpool sat 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League heading into the midweek clash and remain unbeaten in the competition this season.

More to follow...