Blow for Barcelona with Messi injured in first training session back at club

The 32-year-old has only just returned from Copa America duty with Argentina but was forced to leave training after suffering a calf strain

Lionel Messi is set to miss 's upcoming trip to the USA after suffering a calf injury during his first training session back at the club.

Having been given extended leave following 's run to third place at this summer's Copa America, Messi only returned to the fold on Monday.

However, he was forced to pull out of the session with what doctors have diagnosed as a Grade 1 calf strain.

