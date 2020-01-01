Bhaichung Bhutia - Chuni Goswami was a true gentleman

The former Indian football captain termed Chuni Goswami’s death as a tragic loss to Indian football…

Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, widely considered to be one of the greatest Indian footballers of all time, passed away on Thursday at a Kolkata hospital at the age of 82 due to cardiac arrest.

He was the captain of the Indian national team which scripted history by winning the gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games 1962.

Paying his homage to the legendary footballer, former Indian captain and a legend himself, Bhaichung Bhutia told Goal, “It is a big loss for Indian football. It has been just one month that P.K Banerjee had passed away and now Chuni Goswami. It is tragic that we lost two great icons of the game.”

“I did not have too much interaction with him as he was not that active during my playing time. I remember him accompanying the Indian team to the tour of the United Kingdom (UK). I was already in at that time. I had a great time meeting him and speaking to him. I also met him once at when he was a club official.

“He was a true gentleman and always carried himself with grace. It is sad that we lost him.”

The news of Goswami’s death comes just after a month of his former teammate P.K Banerjee’s demise who had passed away on March 20.