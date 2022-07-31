The Bermuda Triangle! Kroos, Modric & Casemiro given new nickname by Real Madrid boss Ancelotti

Three vastly experienced midfielders continue to star for the Blancos, with rivals unable to find a way of winning the ball off them

Carlo Ancelotti has come up with a new nickname for Real Madrid’s midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, with the Blancos boss referring to three superstar performers as “the Bermuda Triangle” because the ball “disappears” whenever they are around. Opponents have certainly found that out to their cost down the years, with La Liga titles and Champions League crowns aplenty collected by those that have mastered the arts of both winning possession and retaining it.

There is no sign of Modric, Kroos and Casemiro slowing down despite all being into their 30s, and Ancelotti is blessed to have a collection of promising youngsters ready to step in when required as the likes of Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni prepare to follow in the footsteps of legends.

Why do Modric, Kroos & Casemiro have a new nickname at Real Madrid?

Ancelotti has said of his midfield options, with the Italian able to lean on both potential and pedigree: “I like both sets, with classic players and also rock and roll.

“I call Casemiro, Kroos and Modric the Bermuda Triangle, because the ball disappears there.”

Who is the key man at Real Madrid?

While a collection of vastly experienced midfielders pull the strings for Real Madrid, it is Karim Benzema that often puts the finishing touches to free-flowing moves.

The French striker, who hit 44 goals last season, was on target in his latest pre-season outing against Juventus and Ancelotti admits that his captain remains a talismanic presence.

He added on a man expected to land the Ballon d’Or in 2022: “He’s the best.

“He does absolutely everything well and it’s so hard for defenders to mark him. That’s Karim.”

Will Real Madrid defend their La Liga title in 2022-23?

The Blancos have a UEFA Super Cup clash with Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt to come on August 10 before opening the defence of their La Liga title away at Almeria four days later.

Competition for a domestic crown in Spain is expected to be fierce in 2022-23, with Barcelona investing heavily this summer in a number of big-money transfers.

Quizzed on how the Blaugrana can afford such deals given their financial struggles and whether they are a force to be reckoned with once again, Ancelotti said: “Nothing surprises me in football. They are putting together a fantastic team, but I’m just concerned with my team.

“You always have to respect Barcelona.”