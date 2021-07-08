Berbatov: Kane can tell his critics to f*ck off and Pogba needs to replicate France form for Manchester United

The England striker has helped carry the Three Lions into the Euro 2020 final, while the Red Devils midfielder starred for the French

Harry Kane's performances at Euro 2020 mean he can tell his critics to "f*ck off" according to Dimitar Berbatov, who also called for Paul Pogba to replicate his form for France in a Manchester United shirt.

England captain Kane took his goal tally to four in the tournament on Wednesday night as he helped the Three Lions to a 2-1 win over Denmark, booking them a place in Sunday's final against Italy.

Berbatov has been impressed with how the 27-year-old has played at the Euros, believing that he has proved his critics wrong.

'Kane can tell his critics to f*ck off!'

Discussing Kane's performances at Euro 2020, Berbatov told Betfair: "Kane has been excellent in the knockout stages. He received some criticism in the group stages but Kane can tell his critics to f*ck off.

"Even great players have their ups and downs. Even when he wasn't scoring he was doing a lot for the team. Now the goals are coming.

"The pressure on him with the penalty against Denmark was immense. You cannot imagine what it feels like to take a penalty with a nation's hopes on your shoulders. As a player you know that everyone is depending on you, even if you don't want to think about it. It wasn't a good penalty but he got a bit of luck.

"Reaching the final of Euro 2020 is a major achievement for England. I had a sense that this could be England's year. It's thoroughly deserved, although credit to Denmark for a great effort in the semi-final. The talent and quality in this England squad is capable of doing something special and I'm really pleased to see them in the final."

Pogba urged to step up for Man Utd

Former Manchester United forward Berbatov also had some advice for Pogba as he urged the midfielder to transfer his international form to the club stage.

He said: "Pogba looked outstanding for France at Euro 2020, even though his team were knocked out in the second round.

"He needs to be the same player for United. He looks like he has more freedom for France, and possibly more motivation, although he does suffer from the same lapses in concentration.

"If Pogba can improve the defensive side of his game, and not lose the ball, he could be the complete midfielder. We all know his quality is there. The goal he scored against Switzerland was unbelievable.

"Some players do find it easier to get motivated for their national side. I remember I was going through a dry spell for Bayer Leverkusen. At the same time, I was still scoring for Bulgaria. So I thought 'f*ck it, I'll wear my Bulgaria shirt under my Leverkusen shirt'. It didn't actually help me, but the point is I was willing to try anything to start scoring for my club again."

