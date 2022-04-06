Iconic goalkeeper Iker Casillas called Karim Benzema "God" - along with many other positive titles - as he led the reaction to the Real Madrid forward's superb hat-trick on Wednesday against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final.

Real Madrid players, past and present, were in awe of the prolific attacker as he almost single-handedly put the team in position to advance to the next round.

And visiting fans stayed late at Stamford Bridge to shower Benzema with love.

Reactions to Benzema's hat-trick

"What's different about Benzema? His leadership. He’s more of a leader now," coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. "He feels more and more important every day. He's getting better and better."

Article continues below

Casillas, a former team-mate of the forward, went much further.

He wrote on Twitter: "K9 is Spiderman. K9 is Wolverine. K9 is that building doorman. K9 is your best friend. K9 is your grandmother. K9 is the president of the United States. K9 is the instructor you do your parachute jump with. K9 is your guardian angel. K9 is God!"

Iker Casillas has so much praise for Karim Benzema 😅 pic.twitter.com/36kFwRhudS — GOAL News (@GoalNews) April 6, 2022

Others, including midfielder Luka Modric, also chimed in.

Real Madrid fans present at Stamford Bridge, meanwhile, sang Benzema's name long after the final whistle.

Further reading