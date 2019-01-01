Bentancur agrees to new Juventus contract amid Arsenal & Barcelona interest

An deal will be announced shortly with the Bianconeri tying down a key asset for five years

Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a new contract to keep him at until 2024, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The 21-year-old has been in talks over a new deal for the last few months and has now penned an agreement that will see him earn €2.5 million (£2.2m/$2.8m) a season.

Bentancur emerged as a crucial member of the Bianconeri squad last season, having featured in 31 outings after impressing for at the World Cup in last summer.

His robust performances at the heart of the Juventus midfield helped them to an eighth consecutive league title and has led to interest from and .

And Juve have reportedly been working hard for some time to renegotiate a clause in Bentancur's contract which entitles his former club Boca Juniors to 50 per cent of any future transfer fee for the player.

That could see the Italian giants forfeit a considerable amount of money in transfer fees, with the midfielder having emerged as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe since moving to Turin in April 2017 as part of the deal that saw Carlos Tevez return to Buenos Aires.

The Bianconeri will be relieved to have pinned their South American star down to a long-term deal given those circumstances.

Juventus have reportedly made plans to reinforce their midfield options, with technical director Fabio Paratici having reportedly travelled to for talks with over Paul Pogba.

Pogba is said to be a top target this transfer window as he has reportedly become unsettled at Old Trafford, with Tanguy Ndombele also linked to the club.

The playmaker's potential arrival will be discussed with a new manager, though, Paratici has previously revealed.

Maurizio Sarri is the overwhelming favourite to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at the helm, as long as a fee can be agreed with for compensation.

Allegri revealed on Thursday his intention to take a year away from football in order to concentrate on his personal life.