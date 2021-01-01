Benrahma: West Ham complete permanent move for Brentford loanee

The Algeria international has penned a long-term deal with the Hammers after impressing on loan

West Ham United have completed the signing of Said Benrahma on a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Benrahma joined the Hammers from Championship club Brentford on an initial loan in October and he has played in 14 matches so far, which include 12 Premier League appearances.

The deal is reportedly worth around £26 million after West Ham paid up to £21.75m on top of a £4.25m loan fee previously agreed.

He is yet to break his Premier League duck but he has made two assists for David Moyes' side this campaign.

Back in December after making his full league debut against Leeds United, the Algerian forward appreciated his teammates and coaches for his quick adaptation to life at the London Stadium.

“Step by step, game after game and the more I play, I am getting a good feeling with the team and I am happy with the way I am adapting,” Benrahma told the club website.

“All my teammates and coaches have helped me to settle in here at the Club, which has been good for me.

“I play for the team and to be effective, not for myself, and the purpose of this skill is to create a chance or a goal.”

The Algeria international moved to England in 2018 to join Brentford and during his two-year stint at the club, he contributed 30 goals and 31 assists in 94 appearances for the Bees.

The 25-year-old also won several accolades in the Championship - Brentford Supporters' Player of the Year for 2019-20, a spot in the Championship PFA Team of the Year for 2019-20 amongst others.

He also had stints in France with Ligue 1 clubs Nice and Angers, and second-division outfits Chateauroux and Gazelec Ajaccio.