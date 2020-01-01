Benrahma scores as Eze and Osayi-Samuel suffer defeat with QPR against Brentford

The Anglo-Nigerians were in action as the Algeria international notched his fifth goal of the season at Griffin Park

Said Benrahma found the back of the net while Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel were on parade as Queen Park lost 3-1 to in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Anglo Nigerians were handed starting roles but their efforts at Griffin Park were not enough to save from their third consecutive away defeat.

international Benrahma opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute, firing home from Mathias Jensen’s free-kick.

Bryan Mbeumo doubled the lead in the 23rd minute before Ollie Watkins notched the third goal shortly after the half-hour mark.

Eze, in his quest to break the water-tight defence of Brentford, completed five dribbles and had an 84% successful pass rate.

In the 62nd minute, Osayi-Samuel, who was making his 19th league appearance in the encounter, sent a timely cross into the box which Nahki Wells calmly tapped home as QPR reduced the deficit.

Despite the efforts from the Anglo-Nigerians, Brentford held on to their lead as Mark Warburton’s men were condemned to their 12th defeat this season.

Article continues below

The loss leaves ‎the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium outfit 15th on the Championship table after gathering 35 points from 27 games.

Eze and Osayi-Samuel, who featured for the duration of the game, will hope to inspire QPR back to winning ways when they face on January 18.