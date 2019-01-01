Ben Malango: Raja Casablanca sign DR Congo forward

The DR Congo international has become the latest acquisition by Raja after reaching a long term deal with the side

Moroccan club have announced the signing of Ben Malango from Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The forward put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Raja after a successful medical with the side.

“Ben Malango NgitaRaja Sports have signed Congolese international Ben Malango on a three-year contract," read a statement on the club website.

Article continues below

“Ben Malango Ngita was born in 1993 and plays in the centre of the attack. Raja Sports Club wishes a good career for the player with the club.”

Malango failed to make DR Congo’s final squad for the 2019 in , where the reached the Round of 16 of the tournament.

The 25-year-old could make his debut for Raja in their Caf game with Brikama United on August 23.