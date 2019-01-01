Being behind Pele in the World Cup record books 'not a problem' for France star Mbappe

Being second to the legendary Brazilian in the World Cup record books is an honour for the young France star

and star Kylian Mbappe is happy to be behind Pele in the World Cup record books.

Mbappe, then 19, became the second youngest player to score in a World Cup final when he struck in France's win over in last year's decider.

Pele is the youngest and the pair are the only teenagers to have netted in a decider at the showpiece tournament.

Mbappe has no problems being second to Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever.

"For a record, you have to be the first, but I am behind him and that's not a problem, I am happy. It was fantastic," he said on Tuesday.

"Before the final, I knew that I could have this opportunity and make history with him.

"With the French national team, we did something huge. We did it for our country. There is nothing more important, I always said it.

"It is very important to defend your nation on the pitch. And make history with France, it was a big dream."

Pele was also speaking about Mbappe on Tuesday, offering up his take on what the youngster has to do to become the best player in the world and claiming that the France star "is not the king yet."

"He is undergoing tests to become the king," Pele told Le Parisien . "He still has a lot of steps ahead of him. He is young, he has just started."

The World Cup win was not the end for Mbappe, who is having a stunning season for Paris Saint-Germain.

At just 20, Mbappe has spent the season scoring at an alarming rate, averaging a goal every 72 minutes in league play and racking up 26 strikes so far to go along with six assists as the French giants have stolled to a massive lead in the table.

PSG sit 20 points clear of their nearest challenger, and face a Coupe de France semi-final against on Wednesday.