Beckham's first Inter Miami signing Pellegrini embraces groundbreaking new life in MLS

The 19-year-old winger has been thrust into the spotlight since joining the new MLS club, but it's an opportunity that he's been looking forward to

On October 6, 2001, David Beckham blossomed from a star into an icon. It was on that day that he created the moment that defined him. As his free-kick sailed past Antonis Nikopolidis and into the back of the net, Beckham was the man that sent into the 2002 World Cup while becoming an international sensation far from the British isles. It was a moment of destiny that changed everything that came after it.

There's little chance Matias Pellegrini has any memory of that day. How could he? He was born just a year-and-a-half prior in Magdalena, , far from the European shores where Beckham was king. In truth, Pellegrini only would have seen Beckham play in the midfielder's waning years as he started the transition from global star to businessman.

And now, the two are together in Miami. Beckham is the owner and the figurehead of an Miami team that, in his eyes, will break barriers. And Pellegrini stands as the club's first-ever signing, the player tasked with growing into a star in his own right.

It's a lot to ask of a 19-year-old and there's a certain pressure that comes with the role he now occupies. Not many in world football can say they were a club's first-ever signing and none of those that can are able to call Beckham their boss.

As a result, there's a certain weight placed on Pellegrini's shoulders. Many expected a global star like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani or James Rodriguez to be Miami's first major signing. Instead, it was Pellegrini, a name not known to many outside of Argentina.

But that pressure, that weight, is what makes this team unique and that uniqueness is what convinced Pellegrini it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"It's something that doesn't happen a lot," Pellegrini told Goal. "This doesn't happen to many players. I'm enjoying it. I'm a very young player, but right now I'm adapting to how this club operates and I want to make sure I'm doing my best to make sure I'm at the level that the club is at...I'm just very happy, very excited. I'm lucky to be a part of this great project and this ambitious club."

"It has been a beautiful experience for me. This is very new. I wasn't used to doing anything like this in Argentina, and I'm very excited to be a part of it."

A lot went into Miami's pursuit and eventual signing of Pellegrini, one that was kickstarted by a rapid rise back in his home country that paved the way for a reported fee that approaches $10 million.

Pellegrini made his start at Estudiantes, joining the club at age 11. By 2018, he was involved with the first team, where the winger proceeded to score three goals in 15 league matches while turning heads in the process. The Argentinian federation was the first to notice, as Pellegrini pushed his way into the U-17 and then the U-20 setup.

Inter Miami's interest came soon after, and the expansion club eventually got the deal done in a move that saw the teenager loaned back to Estudiantes until January. He was confirmed as Inter Miami's first player signing on July 26 and joined by countryman Julian Carranza later that day. With the move to sign two young Argentinian up-and-comers, Miami sent a message that the squad would be built around much more than familiar stars.

Since that moment, life has been a bit different for Pellegrini. He's since had to move to Miami in what has proven a massive change of pace. His family has joined him for his first few weeks in his new city and Pellegrini is working on learning English as he acclimates to life in and the U.S. as a whole.

But, fortunately for Pellegrini, he knew what to expect. MLS has long been a home for talented Argentinians, and Pellegrini is the latest star to make the leap from South America. MLS has drawn more attention in Argentina in recent years with former national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino joining big names like Gonzalo 'Pity' Martinez, Ezequiel Barco and Cristian Pavon in raising the league's profile.

As a result, Pellegrini had former Estudiantes teammates to turn to in search of advice. He reached out to Lucas 'Titi' Rodriguez, who spent the 2019 season on loan with , and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, a vital piece of 's initial expansion years and a 2018 MLS Cup champion.

Rodriguez played alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney at Audi Field while Gonzalez Pirez called Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez teammates before heading to Club Tijuana this winter. The two experienced unique situations presented by MLS, and both told Pellegrini that it was a move he had to make.

"I talked a lot with Titi Rodriguez from D.C. United, Leo Gonzalez Pirez from Atlanta. They told me about the league, about the clubs and they convinced me even more to join," he said.

"It's a league that's growing a lot with a lot of talented players. For me, it was always a goal to come here. It's a great step in my career. I love the club's ambitions and the club's objectives. I'm really excited and looking forward to being a part of it."

Since signing, Pellegrini has been compared with Gonzalez Pirez's former teammate Almiron. It was the Paraguayan who set the tone by becoming the most expensive sale in MLS history when he moved to Newcastle in 2019. But Pellegrini is three years younger than when Almiron moved to MLS from Argentinian side Lanus. He' s also much less experienced, but Inter Miami couldn't wait any longer.

The club's ambitions have been clear for all to see. Since the day Beckham announced his intentions of coming to Miami, the idea has been to become something bigger than anything we've seen in MLS. With Beckham's star power, investment from wealthy co-owners and Miami's reputation, the potential is unmatched.

But, so far, the club has signed just one Designated Player: Pellegrini. The big star hasn't landed. Instead, the club has brought in a number of talented youngsters like Pellegrini, Caranza and Venezuelan U-20 Cristian Makoun. They've supplemented that squad with trophy-winning MLS veterans like Roman Torres, Luis Robles and Lee Nguyen while adding two-time Concacaf winner Diego Alonso as manager.

Pellegrini is comfortable with the pressure that comes with being the club's biggest signing to date, even as the club prepares for a big splash in the weeks to come, while the young Argentine is also comfortable with the new manager tasked with guiding his development from signing to star.

"I know that Diego Alonso has done great things in his career, especially in ," he said. "Also, for me, it's a plus that he's a Uruguayan, so we have a very similar culture. We speak the same language so I'm really looking forward to working with him."

He added: "I have to continue doing things how I had been doing them in Argentina. Since I've been a young player, I've worked hard and I'm going to continue doing so here in Miami. I want to contribute to the club and make sure that I can help the club achieve its goals and make history."

That pursuit starts away from Miami in March as the club starts with matches at and at D.C. United. On March 14, the club gets its big moment as MLS returns to Miami for the first time since the demise of the Miami Fusion in 2001.

The club's first match, fittingly, comes against Beckham's former club, the . It's a club that's everything Inter Miami hopes to be. The Galaxy attract stars, create headlines and, most importantly, win. There's a statue of Beckham outside of the club's stadium and it is the English star that is credited for taking the club from American powerhouse to internationally-recognized.

And now, Pellegrini faces his own challenge with this Inter Miami team. Expansion seasons tend to be difficult and a lot will be required of the 19-year-old winger no matter what names are linked to the club in the coming weeks. He may not be the big name many expected and he may not be a star at the peak of his powers just yet, but it seems he's more than ready to be the engineer of his own rise.

"He was and still is one of my idols," Pellegrini said of Beckham. "When Inter Miami reached out and I found out he was one of the owners, I was very, very excited to be a part of his project.

"This has been an incredible experience. Everything, all of this, is new for me. I'm enjoying it. I'm taking advantage of it. I'm sure this will be an experience that I'll never forget in my life. I'm very, very, very happy to be here."