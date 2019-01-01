Beckham reveals Inter Miami plan to play in temporary stadium

In preparation for their entry to MLS, the Miami club have revealed their plan to turn the abandoned Lockhart Stadium into their temporary home

Miami has revealed plans to spend the club's first two seasons playing in a temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The club part-owned by David Beckham will begin its first campaign in in 2020 and has long been in the hunt for a short-term home while waiting for its own stadium to be built.

The Florida outfit had considered Marlins Park, home of Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, and Hard Rock Stadium, where the NFL's Miami Dolphins play, among the options for a temporary home, but has now settled on the abandoned Lockhart Stadium.

The stadium was previously home to the Miami Fusion of MLS before their liquidation in 2001 and has been left to deteriorate since.

Inter Miami has already confirmed its desire to build a training complex for the senior and youth teams on the site, but the club is now willing to spend $60 million to turn it into an 18,000 capacity stadium for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Fellow owner Jorge Mas confirmed last month that an announcement on the team's preferred temporary home would be made in early-March, and he and Beckham confirmed they have set their eyes on Lockhart Stadium at a press conference on Thursday.

“We’re going to build a new stadium there,” Mas told reporters. “It’s not a refurbishment of Lockhart. It will be a new stadium for a (second-tier) USL team and a soccer-centric academy. We’ll be able to host tournaments and other games there.”

In the long-term, Miami hopes to build a 25,000 seat stadium near Miami International Airport to call its permanent home.

Voters approved the club's plan for Miami Freedom Park in a referendum in November. The project will include soccer pitches, public park space and a commercial complex.

Miami is currently engaged in lease negotiations with the city, but the club will face competition for permission to build on the site and is in need of a key city council vote to confirm the location as its own.