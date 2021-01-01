'Bayern will be champions' - Nagelsmann concedes title after RB Leipzig fall in top-of-the-table clash

The Bavarian giants are poised to win a ninth consecutive domestic championship after a huge win on Saturday

Julian Nagelsmann has conceded the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich after the defending champions beat his RB Leipzig side 1-0 on Saturday.

Leipzig went into the match in second, with the chance to close the gap to league-leading Bayern to one point with a win.

Instead, Leon Goretzka's first-half goal made the difference as Bayern went seven points clear at the top with seven league games left.

What was said?

"It’s not a goal we should be conceding, but we still played very well," Nagelsmann told Sky Germany after the game.

"We pushed Bayern deep into their own half at various stages, but not for the first time this season we didn’t score. We have to learn from that.

"It’d help if we had a proper goal-getter, but we don’t. We were the better side, but have to make more of our chances. Now we have to let it sink in and get on with it.

"If the season goes as expected, Bayern will be champions. We want to finish second."

Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer agreed with his manager, saying: "We only have ourselves to blame for that. First we have to digest what happened. We want to finish second, and reach the German Cup final."

Bayern's dominance continues

Unless anything unexpected happens down the stretch, the Bavarians will win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title this season.

The last team other than Bayern to win the German top flight was Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund back in 2011-12.

Article continues below

Bayern secured a treble last season as they won the league, German Cup and the Champions League, then also went on to win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

This season Bayern were bounced from the German Cup, but can still secure another Champions League as they get set to face PSG in the quarter-finals.

Further reading