Bayern: We'll think about Sane after DFB Pokal final

Leroy Sane will boost the Bavarians next season - but they still have work to do in the 2020-21 campaign

Hansi Flick and Manuel Neuer were delighted to welcome Leroy Sane to on Friday but quickly turned their attention back to the DFB-Pokal final.

Bayern have confirmed the long-anticipated arrival of Sane from Manchester City on a five-year deal , with the fee reportedly worth up to €60 million (£55m/$67m).

But the champions have little time to reflect on their successful pursuit of the winger as they prepare to take on in Berlin on Saturday in the second leg of their treble bid.

Flick said of his new signing: "We're happy, but it's not the time to talk about it."

Captain Neuer was slightly more forthcoming when asked about his team-mate Sane, but his primary focus is on lifting another trophy.

"I hope [Sane] can win the Pokal with Bayern in the future," he said. "We Bayern players are happy that he will be with us next season."

Flick hopes to have Niklas Sule back involved, with his defence tasked with containing Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, another Germany international linked with Bayern.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz says his side cannot rely solely on 21-year-old Havertz.

"He is important but cannot win the game alone," Bosz said. "I don't think the game has anything to do with his future."

Flick agreed individual quality alone would not decide the day, adding: "Both teams have very good players, but you cannot be successful alone.

"You need a good team effort. We shouldn't think about who the top player is."

Bayern have been in formidable form since returning to action following the enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Playing in empty grounds has not proven to be a problem for Flick's men as they have enjoyed a 10-match winning streak, which includes a 4-2 victory over their Saturday opponents.

FCB are the defending champions, having enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory over in the 2018-19 showpiece, in which Robert Lewandowski won the man of the match award after netting either side of a Kingsley Coman strike.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, have not won the cup since 1993, when they overcame Hertha BSC Amateure. It is the only occasion on which they have won the DFB Pokal.