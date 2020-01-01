Bayern want ‘new Beckenbauer’ Alaba to stay for rest of career - Rummenigge

The 28-year-old excelled in the centre of defence towards the end of the season, prompting the chairman to compare him to the Germany legend

are optimistic they will reach an agreement over a contract extension for David Alaba and that he will ultimately stay with the club for the rest of his career, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Alaba, 28, joined Bayern's academy in 2008 and has since gone on to enjoy a glorious association with Die Roten's senior side, winning a total of nine titles.

Ever since his breakthrough campaign in 2011-12, when he made 30 league appearances, Alaba has rarely struggled to hold down a place in the side.

The recently concluded 2019-20 campaign posed an entirely different challenge, as a defensive injury crisis led to the star featuring as a centre-back.

He took to the task with aplomb, allowing teenage sensation Alphonso Davies to shine at full-back.

But Alaba has just a year left on his contract and is reportedly admired by the likes of , and .

While Thiago Alcantara appears unlikely to renew with Bayern, Rummenigge remains relaxed about reaching an agreement with Alaba, whom he compared to club icon Franz Beckenbauer.

"First of all, I have to say about David that he had a great season," Rummenigge told Sky Germany.

"It was born out of necessity that he had to play at centre-back because we had several injuries, and then Hansi [Flick, Bayern coach] put him in this position.

"He did it with flying colours. We haven't had a 'chief' in defence for some time now, one who really takes the reins in hand and sets the tone there and simply acts as the head of the defensive unit - he did that.

"This has been seen especially in these coronavirus times. In these empty stadiums, his instructions showed how well he organised it at the back. Even with his style of play he is a very, very important player for us, we don't need to talk about that.

"I am nevertheless optimistic that at the end of the day we will find a solution that David will even end his career here.

"I have always said that, for me, David is actually something like Franz Beckenbauer. He is the first player to play again at this level like Franz back then.

"I think David knows what he has at Bayern, and we know what we have in David."