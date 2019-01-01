Bayern tie down Lewandowski to new four-year contract

The 31-year-old's previous deal was set to expire in 2021 but the Bundesliga champions have extended his stay at the Allianz Arena

Robert Lewandowski has extended his contract at by two years, taking his time at the champions through to 2023.

The 31-year-old international is now starting his sixth season in Bavaria, and has plundered five goals in two league games already.

He has hinted at leaving the club over the past 18 months having been linked to , but has now committed himself to Niko Kovac's side.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's website: "For me, Robert is the best centre-forward in the world and has been a mainstay of our team for years.

"Therefore, we are very happy that he will play at for Bayern for a long time to come. We are confident that with Robert, we will achieve our ambitious goals in the coming season and in the years to come."

Since joining from in 2014, Lewandowski has underlined his status as one of the world’s deadliest forwards and one of Bayern’s all-time greats.

He has scored more than 40 goals in all competitions in each of the last four seasons, and sits behind only Gerd Muller and Rummenigge himself in the club’s top scorers list.

While Bayern have struggled to make an impression in the in recent years, they have won the Bundesliga in each of Lewandowski's five seasons to date and will be looking to repeat the feat by holding off the challenge of Dortmund this year.

"Bayern has become my home town," the forward said. "We also feel very comfortable as a family in Munich. I am convinced that we will achieve a lot in the next few years. Bayern is one of the three biggest clubs in the world and we have an outstanding team. I'm proud to be part of this club."

After starting the season with a brace in the draw against , Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick against over the weekend to help Bayern to their first league win of the season. A repeat performance would see him past the 200-goal mark for the club, as he currently sits on 197.

Lewandowski is now one of the senior players at Bayern, particularly following the departures this summer of long-time wing partners Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

And as Kovac aims to put his stamp on the team in the coming years, the reliable brilliance of Lewandowski will surely continue to be key.

director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Robert has become a leader and is in the process of becoming as important a player for Bayern and our fans as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben have been. I hope he can continue his outstanding scoring record over the next few years."