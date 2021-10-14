'Kid is world class' - Bayern star Alphonso Davies nets stunning solo goal for Canada
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies netted a stunning solo goal for Canada against Panama on Wednesday that prompted former United States men's national team star Jozy Altidore to call him "world class" amid a chorus of awed responses on social media.
Davies sprinted half the length of the field to steal the ball from an unsuspecting Sam Adekugbe before jetting into the box and leaving goalkeeper Luis Mejia flat-footed with his low shot.
The 66th-minute effort put Canada ahead 2-1 in a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, with the hosts ultimately pulling away for a 4-1 victory.
Bigger picture
Canada went down 1-0 after just five minutes to the side closest to them in the race for third in the CONCACAF table - the region's final World Cup play-off qualifying spot.
With consecutive draws entering the game, that early goal concession could have been taken as an ominous sign.
However, they pulled out a victory with the help of Davies and are now on 10 points in the qualifying cycle, two clear of Panama for third.
