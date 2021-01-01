Bayern snap Upamecano up from Leipzig on five-year deal

The French defender will spend the rest of the season at Red Bull Arena before joining up with the German champions in the summer

Bayern Munich have snapped Dayot Upamecano up from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

Bayern have won the race to sign Upamecano ahead of a whole host of top European clubs, as the defender has put pen to paper a pre-contract agreement with the German champions which will see him move to Allianz Arena in the summer.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Juventus had also been linked with the 22-year-old, but he has opted to continue his development with the newly crowned sextuple winners.

What was said?

Bayern have confirmed the signing in an official statement on their website, which reads: "Dayot Upamecano (22, RB Leipzig) will play for FC Bayern Munich from July 1, 2021.

"The defensive player and the German record champions agreed on a five-year collaboration until June 30, 2026."

The club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “We are happy that we were able to win Dayot Upamecano for FC Bayern Munich.

"Dayot will be a very important component for our team in the coming years, we are convinced of that."

