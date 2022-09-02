Bayern Munich spoke with Ronaldo's agent during transfer saga but deal with Man Utd 'wasn't an option'

Bayern Munich held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent over a possible summer transfer but decided against signing him from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward wanted to leave the Red Devils during the summer transfer window to join a club competing in the Champions League this season. Bayern were one of many options touted as a possible destination for the 37-year-old, but no move materialised and he has ended up staying at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed to Sky Sport in Germany that the club held talks with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, saying: "He's an incredibly big personality. A big player who has made his mark on the world of football in recent years. It wasn't an option for us because we were doing other things. But you don't have to feel sorry for him. He's a great footballer who has achieved great things in recent years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has made just one Premier League start for United so far this season, having come off the bench in four matches. The ex-Real Madrid star was brought on after 68 minutes in both of their recent wins against Southampton and Leicester. The attacker will not be satisfied with his role as a substitute for a side not competing in the Champions League this term, so will be disappointed that his desire to leave was not fulfilled.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO AND UNITED? Now that he has had to remain at Old Trafford, Ronaldo will be hoping he can return to the starting XI on Sunday when his side line up for a difficult clash against Arsenal, who have won all of their matches so far this season.