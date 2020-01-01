Bayern Munich star Muller is the most extraordinary player in German football history, claims former manager Heynckes

The 30-year-old has won the World Cup with Germany and countless trophies with his club, and has been praised for his exceptional career

Thomas Muller has been described as the "most extraordinary player in German football history" by his former manager at , Jupp Heynckes.

Attacking midfielder Muller, 30, has spent his entire career at Bayern and has won almost every major trophy available to him with the German giants, as well as helping his national team to glory.

Muller was top scorer at the 2010 World Cup, where a young side finished third, before playing a key role as Joachim Low's men won the 2014 tournament, thrashing hosts 7-1 in the semi-final before edging out .

At club level, Muller has won the twice with Bayern - in 2013, and this summer thanks to a 1-0 victory over in the final - and the crown on a remarkable nine occasions, including every season since 2013.

Bayern have also won the DFB-Pokal six times with Muller, along with the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and five German Super Cups.

This incredible trophy haul for Germany or Bayern would not have been possible without Muller according to Heynckes, who was his coach when Bayern won the treble in 2013.

Heynckes told DFL Magazine that Muller "has long since shown what has always distinguished him: to be helpful to the team, hard-working and extremely strong," and described him as the "most extraordinary player in German football history."

The 75-year-old, now retired from management, also sang the praises of Muller's team-mates, including the versatile Joshua Kimmich, who starred as Bayern romped to the treble following lockdown.

Kimmich was coming through the Bayern youth system when Heynckes was in charge, and he praised the right-back-cum-midfielder for his attitude and his development, both as a player and a man.

Heynckes said: "He is the epitome of a professional footballer who also stands for what FC Bayern is all about. He lives for football, football is his hobby, his job, his elixir of life. At the same time, he has developed as a person."

The veteran coach, who managed Bayern in four spells and coached in a stellar career, also had plenty of praise for the current incumbent, Hansi Flick.

He said Flick has succeeded with "team and people management, empathy, credibility and communication.

"He doesn't take himself too seriously, even though he's the main sporting person. He's not the boss because of his position, but because of his personality."