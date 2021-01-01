Bayern Munich head coach Flick confirms intent to leave at end of season

The manager is set to depart after winning several trophies during a stint that only began in November 2019

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

Flick made the announcement on Saturday following his side's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg – a result that took them closer to another Bundesliga title.

The 56-year-old only took over as head coach in November 2019, and led Bayern to the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League in his first season in charge.

What was said?

"I told the team today that I informed the club during the week after the game in Paris that I would like to terminate my contract at the end of the season," Flick told Sky Germany.

"It was important to me that the team heard it from me. I am very grateful that I was allowed to accompany the team."

