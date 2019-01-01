Bayern defender Boateng handed two-game ban

The German centre-back was sent off in the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, a result that ultimately cost Niko Kovac his job

Jerome Boateng has been handed a two-match ban by the German Football Association (DFB) following his red card in 's 5-1 loss to on Saturday.

Former centre-back Boateng was dismissed in the ninth minute of the match at the Allianz Arena after referee Markus Schmidt consulted VAR over his trip on Goncalo Paciencia as the last man.

The DFB confirmed the suspension will not be appealed, meaning the 31-year-old will miss Bayern's home clash with on Saturday and the trip to after the international break.

Bayern's defeat to Frankfurt was their heaviest Bundesliga loss since going down 5-1 to in April 2009 and cost head coach Niko Kovac his job.

Interim boss Hansi Flick, who will be assisted by Hermann Gerland, will find himself significantly shorthanded in defence for his first league matches, with Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez long-term absentees.

Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Erik ten Hag have all been touted as permanent successors to Kovac, though the boss on Monday confirmed he will not leave the Eredivisie side before the end of the season.

He told reporters when asked if he plans to stay with the Dutch champions: "I can confirm that. I feel a strong connection with my team, with everyone with Ajax. I can confirm I will stay in Ajax this season.”

Ten Hag, who was previously manager of Bayern’s reserve side between 2013 and 2015, added: "Bayern is a fantastic club - I felt really comfortable and really enjoyed working there. They are still in my heart, but now I am with Ajax.

"I'm not a dreamer – I focus on Ajax and that's important. I live for today, my only focus is on Ajax and tomorrow's [Tuesday’s] game with ."

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has since revealed that he expects the Bundesliga side to appoint a new manager within the next three weeks.

Regarding matters on the pitch, Bayern face Olympiacos in the on Wednesday night, with the Bavarians looking to make it four wins from four having won their previous three matches in Group B.